- By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN
- Police chief in California launches inquiry into alleged badge bending rite to indicate fatal shootings
- US national shot dead in Pakistan courtroom during blasphemy trial
- These relief programs are expiring unless Congress acts
- With Navajo Nation hit hard by Covid-19, this CNN Hero's mission to help vulnerable elders has a new urgency
- Suwanee police investigating stabbing death of teen at apartment complex
- Gwinnett health director: COVID-19 could be stopped if everyone followed guidelines
- Parents call on Gwinnett school leaders to re-instate in-person learning option
- Gwinnett County teachers want school district to restore work from home option
- Three Gwinnett County inmates help save deputy after he suffered a medical emergency
- Gwinnett surpasses 15,500 COVID-19 cases as delays in test processing holds up results
- NBA investigating South Gwinnett grad Lou Williams' trip to Atlanta, Magic City
- U.S. Military Academy prepares former Gwinnett County football star for his next step as an officer, leader
- Police identify burned body found near Duluth
- Police: Motorcycle driver in July 4 crash has died
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 27
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 26, 2020
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 20-26
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.185 million Duluth home features 'stunning' pool, four fireplaces
- PHOTOS: Protesters call for re-instatement of in-person instruction in Gwinnett schools
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons name 2020 Cheerleading Squad
- Tips to spend less money on cooling your home this summer
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Chamber's 2020 Valor Awards Luncheon
POLL: Do you think Major League Baseball can finish the season?
With MLB canceling games in the first week due to COVID-19, do you think the league will be able to finish the season?
