The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
- By Steve Almasy and Andy Rose, CNN
Two US Park Police officers have been charged with manslaughter in the 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar
- By Dakin Andone, CNN
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Security guard to face second-degree murder charge in Denver rally shooting, DA's office says
- Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's family will not seek prosecution of woman who called second lady a racial slur
- Two US Park Police officers have been charged with manslaughter in the 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar
- Los Angeles County Sheriff should resign over transparency issues, watchdog group says
- DeJuan Horne, former South Gwinnett basketball player, dies in Alabama car accident
- Georgia expecting record turnouts for both in-person and mail-in voters
- Gwinnett police ID suspect accused of stealing confiscated gun from scene of shooting
- Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock leading crowded U.S. Senate race
- Gwinnett sees long lines at all sites on the first day of early voting
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside suing District Attorney Danny Porter, says funds have been withheld from his office
- Army Corps of Engineers planning to lower Lake Lanier to accommodate Buford Dam repairs
- Gwinnett to offer record number of early voting locations for general election — and three weeks of voting at all sites
- New Freeman's Mill exhibits offer glimpse into old way of life in Gwinnett County
- Lilburn police officer praised for saving train workers during derailment
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Oct. 12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 11, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.195 million Duluth home features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Oct. 5-11
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Mill Creek at Grayson Football
- PHOTOS: Train derails in Lilburn, catches fires and causes evacuation
- PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Grayson Football
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Oct. 5
POLL: Do you think the Atlanta Braves will advance to the World Series this year?
The Atlanta Braves are currently playing in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers for a chance to compete in the World Series. Do you think Atlanta will win the NLCS and advance to the World Series?
