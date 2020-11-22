Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
- By Eric Cheung, Jadyn Sham and James Griffiths, CNN
- By Rebekah Riess and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- By Jenn Selva and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- China's Xi Jinping is calling for a global Covid QR code. He may struggle to convince the world
- Good morning! It's Monday, November 23, 2020.
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong facing prison after guilty plea over 2019 protest
- Two killed in stabbing at San Jose church housing the homeless
- Los Angeles Police Department reports more homicides than they've seen in over a decade
- Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers will get additional $700 in December after a 'tough year'
- Gwinnett County Public Schools looking at staggering start of 2021-2022 school year
- Gwinnett County Public Schools sets winter COVID-19 rules: 150 fans per game, no fans at swim/dive
- Judge halts move by Trump-backed attorney to block election results in Georgia
- Former DeKalb police officer and Gangster Disciples member sentenced to prison
- Georgia high school teacher, coach arrested for sexual assault of a student
- Duluth police looking for suspect who allegedly stole computers from business in Duluth Professional Park
- Police identify suspect, victims in fatal triple shooting in unincorporated Lawrenceville
- After 2,600 votes not counted in Floyd County, local elections director asked to step down
- Georgia ‘in a dangerous position’ as holidays near — and virus cases rise
- Least obedient dog breeds
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 16
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 22
- ON THE MARKET: The outdoor area at this $1.49 million Johns Creek home will make you feel like you're at a resort
- ON THE MARKET: This Duluth area mansion is being sold by a 3-time Super Bowl champion
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 15
- Gwinnett County High School Basketball Previews
- PHOTOS: Super Six Basketball, Grayson's Ian Schieffelin
- PHOTOS: Southeastern Railway Museum accepts former presidential train car of FDR
POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving Day?
