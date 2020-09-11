Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- Sole survivor of Kenosha protests shootings speaks out for first time
- Cleveland-area task force set up to look at shelved rape kits passes 800th indictment
- In California's smoke-filled horizon, it's become hard to breathe
- USC professor under fire after using Chinese expression students allege sounds like English slur
- Gwinnett County Public Schools enrollment lower than anticipated during COVID-19 pandemic, but officials hopeful to catch up this fall
- Lawrenceville mother and her adult daughter killed in shooting at apartment complex in Dunwoody
- Gwinnett health director: County school system's return to school plan is a model for the nation
- Gwinnett health director Dr. Audrey Arona: 'Everybody needs to get their flu shots' as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- Amazon is hiring 33,000 new employees with an average pay of $150,000
- Shiloh High School delaying dismissal of students because of nearby police activity
- State health data shows new reports of COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett continue to drop
- Gwinnett police seeking suspects in thefts of gun, credit cards and cell phone
- Juvenile shot, killed near Lawrenceville, police say
- Amid pandemic-related disruptions, return of high school football offers some semblance of normalcy in Gwinnett
