Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featuredpopular
- By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
-
- 0
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Cnn Politics
featured
- By Tami Luhby, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Local legislators: President Donald Trump 'woke a sleeping giant' in local Democrats
- NASCAR reinstates driver Kyle Larson after he was suspended for saying a racial slur
- Obamacare premiums decline for 3rd year in a row as Trump seeks to take down the landmark law
- Sara Blackwood, a transgender woman, was shot and killed while walking home on National Coming Out Day
Articles
- Legendary, beloved Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after long cancer battle
- Gwinnett County Public Schools parents will soon get the chance to opt for in-person or digital learning for the spring semester
- GCPS names principals for Rosebud and Stripling elementary schools; district-wide administrators also appointed
- Georgia expecting record turnouts for both in-person and mail-in voters
- A driving passion — Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver wins national photo contest
- Buford City Schools named top district in Georgia
- Army Corps of Engineers planning to lower Lake Lanier to accommodate Buford Dam repairs
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside suing District Attorney Danny Porter, says funds have been withheld from his office
- Suspect in 2012 murder cold case brought to Gwinnett jail by sheriff's deputies
- UGA transfer basketball player allegedly drove 93 mph on SR 316; arrested for speeding, erratic driving
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Oct. 12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 18, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 19
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.169 million Gwinnett County home features owner's retreat with fireside sitting area
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Oct. 12
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 12-18
- PHOTOS: Legendary Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after cancer battle
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett runners in UAB Blazer Invitational
- PHOTOS: Mill Creek at North Gwinnett Football
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you already turned on your heat at home?
It's starting to get chilly outside and that means you will have to make the switch from air conditioning to heat soon. Have you already turned on the heat this fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.