The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Jenni Marsh, CNN
- He always dreamed of stepping foot on the moon. He made it there after his death
- A 9-year-old who died of coronavirus had no known underlying health issues, family says
- 16 arrested after protesters throw explosives and rocks at police in Seattle, authorities say
- They have been married 46 years and just overcame Covid-19, cancer and chemo together
- Coach: Former Brookwood football player Kyle Gregory, 24, dies of COVID-19
- Speeders Beware: Operation Southern Shield starts today
- Gwinnett educators, parents march to district's headquarters to demand equity in digital learning
- Former Collins Hill volleyball player Kathryn Mullins dies at 20 in bizarre pontoon boat accident
- CDC delays release of additional documents on reopening schools
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will switch gears, do online only instruction this fall 'out of abundance of concern'
- Gwinnett school board member Mary Kay Murphy joins calls for online only start to GCPS' school year
- James Doby, former Duluth football player, dies just months after high school graduation
- Protest calling for resignation of Louise Radloff, totally online start to school year set for Monday
- Parents call on Gwinnett school leaders to re-instate in-person learning option
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett educators, parents march on GCPS offices to demand equity
- ON THE MARKET: $1.79 million Suwanee home is a 13-acre 'secluded retreat' with 3 two-car garages
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 20
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 13-19
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 19, 2020
- PHOTOS: Protesters call for re-instatement of in-person instruction in Gwinnett schools
- 15 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 21
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 14
