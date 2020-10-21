Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Jessie Yeung, Esha Mitra and Vedika Sud, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- 0
San Francisco's 'CAREN Act,' making racially biased 911 calls illegal, is one step closer to becoming a law
- By Alisha Ebrahimji and Amanda Jackson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featured
- By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- India is facing a double health threat this winter: pollution and the pandemic
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- San Francisco's 'CAREN Act,' making racially biased 911 calls illegal, is one step closer to becoming a law
- Gwinnett County man headed to prison for holding up PPE shipments
- Gwinnett Commission District 1 candidates discuss ideas for county's COVID-19 recovery
Articles
- Legendary, beloved Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after long cancer battle
- Gwinnett County Public Schools parents will soon get the chance to opt for in-person or digital learning for the spring semester
- GCPS names principals for Rosebud and Stripling elementary schools; district-wide administrators also appointed
- A driving passion — Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver wins national photo contest
- Buford City Schools named top district in Georgia
- Suspect in 2012 murder cold case brought to Gwinnett jail by sheriff's deputies
- UGA transfer basketball player allegedly drove 93 mph on SR 316; arrested for speeding, erratic driving
- Missing hiker found in Zion National Park, family says
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year semifinalists
- Gwinnett County police ID suspect accused of highjacking car with mother, baby inside
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 19
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Oct. 12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 18, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.169 million Gwinnett County home features owner's retreat with fireside sitting area
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 12-18
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools celebrates Cape Day, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Oct. 12
- PHOTOS: Legendary Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after cancer battle
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett runners in UAB Blazer Invitational
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you already turned on your heat at home?
It's starting to get chilly outside and that means you will have to make the switch from air conditioning to heat soon. Have you already turned on the heat this fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.