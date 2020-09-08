Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- A Black man was detained while jogging for fitting a suspect description and later offered a job with the sheriff's department
- Gwinnett health director Dr. Audrey Arona: 'Everybody needs to get their flu shots' as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- Lawrenceville mother and her adult daughter killed in shooting at apartment complex in Dunwoody
- Kentucky driver failed to fool police with hand-drawn license plate
- Gwinnett health director: County school system's return to school plan is a model for the nation
- Reports of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett police seeking suspects in thefts of gun, credit cards and cell phone
- Gwinnett police looking for man who allegedly kidnapped woman and her child near Duluth
- Amid pandemic-related disruptions, return of high school football offers some semblance of normalcy in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett BOC rejects request to send out absentee-by-mail ballot applications to county's voters
- Berkmar football team has 60 players, 10 coaches under quarantine after teammate tests positive for COVID-19
- Lawrenceville man killed while trying to cross Grayson Highway
- Amazon preparing to open first robotics fulfillment center in south Gwinnett County
- Georgia United, Delta Community credit unions receive statewide awards
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 31
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: $1.88 million Braselton estate features golf course views, meticulous property
- 50 college majors that earn the least money
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 6, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 7
- College majors that earn the most money
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 31
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 31 to Sept. 6
- Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about animals?
