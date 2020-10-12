Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Adam Renton and Steve George, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Amir Vera and Melissa Alonso, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Anna Sturla and Alec Snyder, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Boat in Florida goes out of control after passengers fell overboard, deputies say
- Japanese jazz pianist recovering from surgery after New York subway attack
- Oakland Zoo takes in two more mountain lion cubs rescued from a California wildfire
- 'Doc' Antle from 'Tiger King' fame has been indicted on wildlife trafficking charges
Articles
- Gwinnett police ID suspect accused of stealing confiscated gun from scene of shooting
- Former baseball player Adam Sasser files lawsuit against UGA, others after dismissal for racial slur
- Ongoing slide in new COVID-19 case numbers continues in Gwinnett
- Suspect, deceased victim identified in double shooting near Lawrenceville
- Lawrenceville's 'red carpet' to Georgia Gwinnett College on track to open in early 2021
- Gwinnett County Public Schools conducting public review of proposed instructional materials this month
- Vietnamese-American Republicans of Georgia planning Trump rally in Duluth on Thursday
- Gwinnett police create new section devoted to building relationships with community
- New Staybridge Suites hotel opens in Duluth area
- New Freeman's Mill exhibits offer glimpse into old way of life in Gwinnett County
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Oct. 5
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 11, 2020
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Mill Creek at Grayson Football
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 4, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.195 million Duluth home features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 28 to Oct. 4
- PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Grayson Football
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.575 million Suwanee homes features five fireplaces and a guest house
- GET OUT THERE: A guide to Gwinnett County's best hiking trails
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
Who do you think won the vice presidential debate?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.