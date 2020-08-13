Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Wildfires have destroyed more than 60,000 acres across three states and are spreading rapidly
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- NBA will allow players to have families and 'longtime close personal friends' visit bubble
- $8 million in drugs seized in largest heroin bust in Georgia's history, officials say
- Indiana school district providing dozens of Wi-Fi buses for students without internet
Articles
- Parents report log-in failures, other issues during 'tech check' for Gwinnett schools' digital learning system
- Georgia's COVID-19 deaths hit another daily record
- Gainesville teen arrested for shooting at business on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee area
- History professor who has accurately predicted every election since 1984 says Trump will lose
- Gwinnett crosses 20,000 COVID-19 cases threshold
- Gwinnett County runoff election set for Tuesday
- Barrow County Schools will now only offer virtual learning after 90 staff members are forced to quarantine
- Accident on I-85 in Braselton area shuts down interstate
- Police: Suspect in fatal shooting near Suwanee also a 'person of interest' in death of teen in the city
- Buford City Schools getting ready to welcome students back to class
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 10
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 3-9
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 9, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $3.995 million Duluth home boasts 22,000 square feet, a lake view and 12 — yes, 12 — bathrooms
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
- PHOTOS: First day of school in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools welcomes children back to class
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools preparing to welcome kids back
- PHOTOS: Brookwood at Mill Creek Softball
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Is Kamala Harris the right pick to be Joe Biden's running mate?
Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate on Tuesday afternoon. Do you think he made the right choice? This is not a scientific poll – results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.