- U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Atlanta, Macon
- Gwinnett Schools Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks says students return to class went well, district working to keep kids safe
- Gwinnett schools' Jonathan Patterson hired as new Fayette County schools superintendent
- Buford woman died after sustaining injuries in Hall County car crash
- Amazon holding virtual jobs open house for positions at Stone Mountain fulfillment center
- Fight at adult football league game leads to exchange of gunfire between teams at Sugar Hill park
- Reports of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett County high school teacher named Georgia's History Teacher of the Year
- Snellville breaks ground on Greenway Trail project
- Longtime author, columnist and speaker Julia Reed dies at 59
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.7 million custom-built Suwanee home features spectacular views
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 30, 2020
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 24-30
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 31
- Tasty recovery: These foods can help you recover after illness, surgery
- PHOTOS: Super Six Football
- 23 dogs that won't make you sneeze
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Sept. 1
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Aug. 29
