The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
- By Mark Morales and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN
NFL levies more than $1 million in fines against 3 teams and their coaches who didn't wear masks during games
- By Jill Martin and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Mill Creek High School says people sick with COVID-19 came to school; 71 individuals now added to quarantine list
- Gwinnett School superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks says need for changes to address COVID-19 does not mean district can lower education standards
- Duluth Middle School, community mourning death of teacher who died after trying to save daughter from drowning
- Gwinnett County Public Schools catching up to enrollment forecasts, but still below projections
- Snellville woman killed when tree falls on her during walk with dog
- YARBROUGH: State school superintendent refuses to turn around on testing
- Gwinnett to offer record number of early voting locations for general election — and three weeks of voting at all sites
- Sinkhole forces closure of part of McMillan Road in Dacula
- Gwinnett school board candidates discuss use of SROs
- Maya Moore marries man she helped free from prison
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 14
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Dacula at Mill Creek Football
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 20, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 21
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 14
- PHOTOS: Check out these renderings and site images of Jack's Tavern in Lawrenceville
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.199 million Suwanee home stuns with elegance, beautiful outdoor spaces
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 14-20
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.195 million Duluth home features outdoor kitchen, expansive balcony
