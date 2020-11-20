Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Carma Hassan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The world's now scrambling for dry ice. It's just one headache in getting coronavirus vaccines where they need to go
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Massachusetts man tells two hikers he has Covid-19 and then spits on them for not wearing masks, police say
- Michigan sheriff's court deputy fired after posting photo of Kamala Harris watermelon carving
- Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certify Georgia election results and Biden win
Articles
- Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers will get additional $700 in December after a 'tough year'
- Gwinnett County Public Schools looking at staggering start of 2021-2022 school year
- Gov. Brian Kemp reimposes COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia
- Gwinnett County Public Schools sets winter COVID-19 rules: 150 fans per game, no fans at swim/dive
- Former DeKalb police officer and Gangster Disciples member sentenced to prison
- Judge halts move by Trump-backed attorney to block election results in Georgia
- Georgia high school teacher, coach arrested for sexual assault of a student
- After 2,600 votes not counted in Floyd County, local elections director asked to step down
- Duluth police looking for suspect who allegedly stole computers from business in Duluth Professional Park
- Lawrenceville woman killed in Pleasant Hill Road accident on Friday the 13th
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Least obedient dog breeds
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 16
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 15
- ON THE MARKET: The outdoor area at this $1.49 million Johns Creek home will make you feel like you're at a resort
- 2020 Gwinnett Football League Championship Games
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 9-15
- Gwinnett County High School Basketball Previews
- PHOTOS: Super Six Basketball, Grayson's Ian Schieffelin
- PHOTOS: Southeastern Railway Museum accepts former presidential train car of FDR
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in the Affordable Care Act case?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.