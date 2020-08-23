Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Jenni Marsh, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Georgia surpasses two grim COVID-19 milestones
- U.S. Sen. David Perdue discuses support for schools amid pandemic, plans for second term and USPS debate
- Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new food distribution center in south Gwinnett
Articles
- Gwinnett schools' bus drivers to begin running routes Wednesday
- Gwinnett health director: County's COVID-19 case numbers on decline as schools consider re-opening
- Gwinnett County police fire officer shown using TASER on Black woman during arrest in viral Twitter video
- Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters
- State Rep. Sam Park highlights COVID-19 impact on Gwinnett teachers during Democratic National Convention
- Gwinnett County schools praises educators, students for start to school year despite early technical issues
- Gwinnett commissioners approve rolled back millage rate
- Wife charged in stabbing of husband, Gwinnett County police say
- Gwinnett Rotarians honor bus driver for service to those in need
- Gwinnett police: Woman allegedly stabbed husband during domestic altercation
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 17
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This estate in Buford features 9 bedrooms and 5 pristine acres
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 16, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver receives Rotary Club Hidden Hero Award
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 10-16
- Most popular baby names of the past decade
- 50 fascinating facts about dogs
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Aug. 18
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you plan on watching the Democratic National Convention this week?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.