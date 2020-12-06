Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan and Jenni Marsh, CNN
- Chicago couple canceled their big wedding but used the $5,000 catering deposit to feed people in need
- President Trump assails Georgia election, urges voters to back Perdue and Loeffler
- David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died at age 73
- A bobcat rescued from the California wildfires has been treated for burns and released back into the wild
- Georgia High School Association updates transfer rule after series of controversial moves, two involving Grayson
- Rain and below freezing temperatures are coming — and snow flurries may fall in north Georgia
- Chicken Salad Chick opening new location in Gwinnett County
- Snellville, developer reach agreement for City Market lease
- Motorcycle driver killed in single vehicle accident on Braselton Highway
- Gwinnett picks Fuqua to handle redevelopment of former Olympic Tennis Center site
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials break ground on Buford medical plaza
- Gwinnett County deputies help GBI arrest suspect in Norcross event hall shooting
- Georgia election officials dismiss fraud claims amid Trump attacks, lawsuits
- BRACK: Lawrenceville’s 'Country Club' — Hometown Barbeque — has closed
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 30
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 29
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate features 'resort-like backyard' to go with a luxury 3-car showroom garage
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 23-29
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gifts for those who are practical
- Gwinnett County elementary school names Parent Center in honor of late volunteer
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett County Community Health Fair at Lenora Park
- Wanted In Gwinnett — Week of Nov. 23
- PHOTOS: Buford church sells Christmas trees to support local charities
