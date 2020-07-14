Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN
- 43 new coronavirus cases have been linked to one large house party in Michigan
- A bus driver in China deliberately crashed and killed 21 people after his house was demolished
- Hong Kong security law was only supposed to affect a handful of people. Now China says 600,000 people may have broken it
- Gwinnett County Fairgrounds: No fair in 2020 because of COVID-19
- Congressional candidate Brooke Siskin arrested in Gwinnett on contempt charge for failing to surrender guns
- COVID-19 numbers show alarming jumps in Georgia
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- There have been 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County over the last six days
- Gwinnett Clerk of Courts temporarily closing main office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 case total jumped nearly 22% in eight days
- Krispy Kreme opening new Snellville location next week
- Rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations worries Georgia health care leaders
- Amazon leases space for 'last mile' delivery station in Buford
- Gwinnett road closures for July 11-17
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.6 million home in Suwanee features a 'walkout pool oasis'
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 12, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 6-12
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- PHOTOS: Lilburn high school students use Internet to reach communities in need of face masks
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 7
- PHOTOS: 'End the Confederacy' Protest Rally at Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse
