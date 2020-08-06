Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at YouTube celebrity Jake Paul's home
- Georgia reaches 200,000 COVID-19 case mark; county hot spots remain
- New York Times: Prosecutors subpoenaed Trump's bank in criminal inquiry
- Twitter temporarily restricted Trump campaign's ability to tweet over false Covid-19 claims
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will restore in-person instruction option — gradually
- New poll says Gwinnett leading Georgia swing counties that are expected to go to Biden in presidential race
- Gwinnett health officials, local leaders launch campaign to urge residents participation in COVID-19 fight
- Family of teen murdered in Suwanee adding $8,000 to reward for information
- Gwinnett County Police looking for man accused of defrauding woman looking to sell her car
- Coronavirus pandemic wearing down Georgia hospitals’ bottom lines
- About 260 Gwinnett teachers not at work because of positive COVID-19 test or contact with infected individual
- Taco Mac's new location in Lawrenceville is now open
- Police file murder charge against man who claimed girlfriend committed suicide on I-985
- Lawrenceville trying out new sidewalk dining on downtown square
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 2, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 3
- ON THE MARKET: Enjoy 6 private acres and panoramic lake views from this $1.119 million Suwanee home
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 27-Aug. 2
- It does a lot more than reheat pizza. Try these 10 tricks to unlock your microwave’s potential.
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons name 2020 Cheerleading Squad
- Heart health by the numbers: 5 easy ways to keep tabs on your ticker
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Aug.4
POLL: Who should be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate?
