The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By James Griffiths and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- By Andy Rose and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Updated
- By Amanda Jackson, CNN
- Updated
- By Mark Morales, Elizabeth Joseph and Laura Ly, CNN
- Updated
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Multiple people dead after shots were fired in Oregon hostage situation
- A Marine veteran's military medals were stolen from his home. Detectives on the case replaced them
- Unidentified grand juror files motion requesting release of transcripts in Breonna Taylor case
- Police broke up a massive party of more than 1,000 people near Florida State University
- Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks acknowledges equity issues with student discipline, but critics unsure district will fix it
- Northside Hospital announces new providers in Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett Sheriff Butch Conway among 93 sheriffs in Georgia who are endorsing Sen. David Perdue
- Gwinnett County Public Schools' Class of 2020 outpaced Georgia, nation on SAT scores
- Hoots Wings opens new restaurant at Peachtree Corners Town Center
- Gwinnett police looking for man who swiped unattended gun after shooting at Duluth-area bar
- Norcross resident charged by federal officials as part of alleged mortgage fraud ring
- Eclipse Gaming expanding operations with new headquarters in Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett police take out warrants in connection with 2012 cold case murder
- GCPS holding information sessions, pre-audition workshops for new School of the Arts
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 21
- GET OUT THERE: A guide to Gwinnett County's best hiking trails
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 28
- ON THE MARKET: Aspen meets Atlanta with this $3.995 million Duluth area home
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 21-27
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Arkansas Football
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 21
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.199 million Suwanee home stuns with elegance, beautiful outdoor spaces
- Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K
