The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Joshua Berlinger and Jenni Marsh, CNN
Former police officer involved in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor accused of sexual assault, according to lawsuit
- By Mirna Alsharif, CNN
- By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN
- China breaks national record for Mariana Trench manned-dive amid race for deep sea resources
- Former police officer involved in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor accused of sexual assault, according to lawsuit
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- New Zealand discovers 1,500 fraudulent votes ... in an election on birds
- Man accused of making online threats to kill law enforcement and people celebrating results of the presidential election
- Gwinnett County elects its first Black sheriff; result likely means Gwinnett will end participation in controversial 287(g) program
- Duluth police say no explosive device found after shutting down part of Pleasant Hill Rd.
- After nearly 30 years in office, Danny Porter is out as Gwinnett County elects its first Black DA
- Gwinnett has — once again — rejected a transit tax in narrow defeat of referendum
- A software glitch caused delays in getting thousands of Gwinnett ballots counted
- Republicans see silver lining in Democrats’ strong Georgia showing
- Gwinnett County Public Schools announces six Teacher of the Year finalists
- Police ID victim in fatal hit-an-run in Gwinnett, still searching for suspects
- GOP to argue Georgia Senate runoffs would be key to check Biden and a Democratic House
- Gwinnett County schools launches educational equity series
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 8
- PHOTOS: Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett Football
- POST-ELECTION EDITION: 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 9
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.5 million home on Lake Lanier is 'lakefront living at its best'
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 2
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 2-8
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 1
- PHOTOS: President Trump rally in Rome draws a crowd estimated at 30,000
- PHOTOS: Grayson at Brookwood Football
