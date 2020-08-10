Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
- Top US health official meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in highest-level summit for decades
- Activist who police tried to arrest Friday shares his experience in standoff
- Just one week after it was painted, a Black Lives Matter mural in Indianapolis was vandalized
- Puerto Rico voting temporarily halted amid lack of ballots
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will restore in-person instruction option — gradually
- Gainesville teen arrested for shooting at business on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee area
- Family of teen murdered in Suwanee adding $8,000 to reward for information
- About 260 Gwinnett teachers not at work because of positive COVID-19 test or contact with infected individual
- Lawrenceville trying out new sidewalk dining on downtown square
- Police file murder charge against man who claimed girlfriend committed suicide on I-985
- Georgia reaches 200,000 COVID-19 case mark; county hot spots remain
- Barrow County Schools will now only offer virtual learning after 90 staff members are forced to quarantine
- Police investigating fatal accident on Buford Drive
- A 7-year-old boy in Georgia died of Covid-19, the youngest victim in the state
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 3
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 2, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: Enjoy 6 private acres and panoramic lake views from this $1.119 million Suwanee home
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 9, 2020
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 27-Aug. 2
- ON THE MARKET: This $3.995 million Duluth home boasts 22,000 square feet, a lake view and 12 — yes, 12 — bathrooms
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett educators, parents march on GCPS offices to demand equity
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Aug.4
