Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Ben Westcott and Brad Lendon, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March
- One dead, eight others injured in DC shooting
- For many students who tried to take the ACT test this weekend, it was a total fail
- Gwinnett school board member Mary Kay Murphy joins calls for online only start to GCPS' school year
Articles
- Gwinnett schools sticking with plans for both in-person and digital learning
- Gwinnett school board chair Louise Radloff: Remark about strangling board member Everton Blair was 'out of order'
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- Gov. Brian Kemp renews COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia with no mask mandate
- Gwinnett pushing closer to 12,000 COVID-19 cases
- Georgia Public Health Commissioner: Gwinnett has some of state's highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases
- Lawrenceville says public assembly ordinance to be enforced, protestors must now go through application, approval process
- Gwinnett football trio looking ahead after graduating from U.S. Naval Academy
- Task force report says 18 states in coronavirus 'red zone' should roll back reopening
- Medical Examiner: Man, 27, who fled police died from injuries he sustained in automobile accident
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.6 million home in Suwanee features a 'walkout pool oasis'
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 6-12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 19, 2020
- PHOTOS: Auburn alum Brad Lester training Alabama star Najee Harris in Gwinnett
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 14
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 12, 2020
- PHOTOS: NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol
- PHOTOS: Dacula Falcons Summer Football
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Administration Offices
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order contains new language requiring that any masking mandates put in place by city or county governments that go beyond the state’s voluntary measures “are suspended.” What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.