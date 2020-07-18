Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Nectar Gan and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- This 'blessing box' is answering prayers by providing food, necessities and hope in a small Georgia community
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- US attorney requests DHS investigation after video shows masked, camouflaged federal authorities arresting protesters in Portland
- Tributes flow for civil rights icon John Lewis
- With plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. on fire and filling with smoke, pilot kicked open cabin door
- Gwinnett schools sticking with plans for both in-person and digital learning
- Congressional candidate Brooke Siskin arrested in Gwinnett on contempt charge for failing to surrender guns
- Gwinnett school board chair Louise Radloff caught on hot mic saying she wanted to 'strangle' board member Everton Blair
- Gwinnett Clerk of Courts temporarily closing main office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- Gov. Brian Kemp renews COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia with no mask mandate
- Gwinnett pushing closer to 12,000 COVID-19 cases
- Lawrenceville says public assembly ordinance to be enforced, protestors must now go through application, approval process
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 case total jumped nearly 22% in eight days
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.6 million home in Suwanee features a 'walkout pool oasis'
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 6-12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 12, 2020
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 14
- PHOTOS: Auburn alum Brad Lester training Alabama star Najee Harris in Gwinnett
- PHOTOS: Lilburn high school students use Internet to reach communities in need of face masks
- PHOTOS: 'End the Confederacy' Protest Rally at Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse
- PHOTOS: Dacula Falcons Summer Football
POLL: What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order contains new language requiring that any masking mandates put in place by city or county governments that go beyond the state’s voluntary measures “are suspended.” What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
