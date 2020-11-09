Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jenni Marsh and Joshua Berlinger, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Amanda Jackson and Scottie Andrew, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Jenni Marsh and Joshua Berlinger, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- Story by Reuters and Jessie Yeung
- Updated
- 0
- By Hollie Silverman and Susannah Cullinane, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Articles
- Gwinnett County elects its first Black sheriff; result likely means Gwinnett will end participation in controversial 287(g) program
- After nearly 30 years in office, Danny Porter is out as Gwinnett County elects its first Black DA
- Duluth police say no explosive device found after shutting down part of Pleasant Hill Rd.
- Two influential GOP lawmakers from Gwinnett concede defeat in Tuesday's elections
- Gwinnett's transit referendum outcome in limbo, effectively tied, as ballots are still being counted
- A Georgia lake's dark and deadly history has some people seeing ghosts
- Gwinnett has — once again — rejected a transit tax in narrow defeat of referendum
- Blue wave hits Gwinnett as Democrats dominate local races
- Democrats take control of Gwinnett's school board with Karen Watkins victory, but Republican Mary Kay Murphy holds on to win re-election
- Software glitch means some Gwinnett County absentee ballots will have to be re-adjudicated before they are counted
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 2
- POST-ELECTION EDITION: 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week
- PHOTOS: Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett Football
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 8
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 1
- PHOTOS: President Trump rally in Rome draws a crowd estimated at 30,000
- PHOTOS: Voters go to the polls for election day in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's Fall Classic Golf Tournament
- PHOTOS: Collins Hill, North Gwinnett at Mill Creek Flag Football
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.5 million home on Lake Lanier is 'lakefront living at its best'
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Did you vote on Election Day?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.