The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN
- A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
- Salt Lake City police officer ordered his K9 to bite a Black man's leg repeatedly, lawyers say, and now it may need to be amputated
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett preparing to begin $57 million emergency department expansion
- Premiums for state health plan to rise roughly 5 percent
- Parents report log-in failures, other issues during 'tech check' for Gwinnett schools' digital learning system
- Georgia's COVID-19 deaths hit another daily record
- Gainesville teen arrested for shooting at business on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee area
- History professor who has accurately predicted every election since 1984 says Trump will lose
- Gwinnett crosses 20,000 COVID-19 cases threshold
- Gwinnett County runoff election set for Tuesday
- Accident on I-85 in Braselton area shuts down interstate
- Police: Suspect in fatal shooting near Suwanee also a 'person of interest' in death of teen in the city
- Barrow County Schools will now only offer virtual learning after 90 staff members are forced to quarantine
- Judge Kathryn Schrader defeated in nonpartisan Superior Court race
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 10
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Aug. 3-9
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 9, 2020
- PHOTOS: First day of school in Gwinnett County
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools welcomes children back to class
- ON THE MARKET: This $3.995 million Duluth home boasts 22,000 square feet, a lake view and 12 — yes, 12 — bathrooms
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 3
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Buford City Schools preparing to welcome kids back
POLL: Is Kamala Harris the right pick to be Joe Biden's running mate?
Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate on Tuesday afternoon. Do you think he made the right choice? This is not a scientific poll – results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
