Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Nectar Gan, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By Amanda Jackson and Rob Frehse, CNN
-
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- 21 people injured in 8-alarm fire at an apartment building in Queens, New York
- Family of Black man fatally shot by Northern California police officer files civil rights lawsuit
- Missing Gwinnett County woman's body found in crawlspace at home in Bethlehem
- New York Times: Matt Gaetz sought preemptive pardon in final weeks of Trump's presidency
Most Popular
Articles
- Duluth police looking for suspect who used fake ID to steal $30,000 from Johns Creek woman's bank account
- Gwinnett County clerk's office will offer free copies of ID cards for voters requesting absentee ballots
- Sales of Bentleys and Lamborghinis are booming because rich people are bored
- Gwinnett school board member Tarece Johnson agrees to pay $1,000 fine for violating state campaign fundraising rules
- Road rage incident leads to shooting in parking lot near Mall of Georgia
- Gwinnett school board approves superintendent search ad; application period will last a month and a half
- Bill targeting Gwinnett, Fulton tax commissioners aims to stop practice of charging cities fees to supplement salaries
- Man wanted by Gwinnett deputies for eight years on child molestation charge arrested Thursday
- Suspect in double murder of mother and her teenage son arrested at U.S.-Mexico border, Gwinett police say
- Georgia EPD temporarily waives vehicle emissions inspection requirements due to system outage
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 5
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 4, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: Giant screened in porch, golf course views, highlight this Duluth area home
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 29 through April 4
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 29
- PHOTOS: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Suwanee Town Park
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 5
- Best places to live in America
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 29
Commented
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer (28)
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (14)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (10)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Atlanta mayor believes race played role in spa shooting suspect's motive (7)
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says (5)
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area (4)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay (4)
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: April is National Pecan Month. What's your favorite way to eat pecans?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #NationalPecanMonth
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.