The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
- By Brad Lendon, CNN
- By Nectar Gan, CNN
- Good morning! It's Monday, April 12, 2021.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- US and China deploy aircraft carriers in South China Sea as tensions simmer
- Chinese Covid-19 vaccine efficacy is 'not high,' top health official admits
- Minnesota National Guard deployed after crowds protest death of man in officer-involved shooting
- Man faces concealing a death charge related to missing Lyft driver from south Gwinnett found dead in Barrow County
- Gwinnett County completes purchase of aging Gwinnett Place Mall
- Lawrenceville announces LIVE in the DTL summer concert series lineup
- Counterfeit fentanyl pills spark cluster of overdoses in Georgia
- Gwinnett Stripers offer Collins Hill High School big assist to repair vandalism damage to baseball field
- First-ever Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board members announced
- Road rage incident leads to shooting in parking lot near Mall of Georgia
- Barrow County resident arrested in murder of Gainesville woman
- Gwinnett getting $7.5 million from American Rescue Plan for housing stabilization, rental assistance
- Gwinnett police investigating gunfight during football game at Lenora Park that left Griffin man injured
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 5
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 5
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 11, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: This Duluth area home offers great views of, access to the Chattahoochee River
- PHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall
- Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school
- Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 29 through April 4
- PHOTOS: First Round from The Masters in Augusta - April 8
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer (28)
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (14)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (10)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Atlanta mayor believes race played role in spa shooting suspect's motive (7)
- Gwinnett Solicitor Brian Whiteside says he won't prosecute people who hand out 'nonpartisan' food, drinks to voters (6)
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says (5)
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area (4)
