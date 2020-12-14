Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
By Nakia McNabb and Leah Asmelash, CNN
By Evan Simko-Bednarski and Taylor Romine, CNN
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Kentucky authorities investigating attack at a menorah-lighting
- De Blasio says New York could face another shutdown due to rising Covid-19 infections
- Wisconsin Department of Health warns against eating the 'cannibal sandwich,' a traditional holiday dish in the state
- Lin Manuel-Miranda and other Broadway stars team up for 'Georgia on My Mind' special recording ahead of runoff
- Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma
- Lawrenceville set to open new downtown parking deck this week
- Sugar Hill Elementary School's Katie Blum named Gwinnett County Public Schools' Teacher of the Year
- Gwinnett County police say suspect accused of trying to kidnap mother and child from gas station has been arrested
- Lawrenceville offering the 'Merry Little Christmas Experience' with drive-in fireworks, movie
- Gwinnett residents have until Dec. 31 to weigh in on county's proposed 2021 budget
- Georgia Democrats, Republicans cast competing sets of Electoral College votes
- Former Gov. Mike Huckabee: 'There are a lot of unanswered questions' about Georgia's Nov. 3 election
- Gwinnett Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor, other incoming metro-area sheriffs have tested positive for COVID-19
- Peachtree Corners opening one of Georgia's largest electric vehicle charging facilities
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 13
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 7-13
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 14
- ON THE MARKET: This home on Lake Lanier comes with grand views, party top dock
- PHOTOS: Lawrenceville's 'Merry Little Christmas Experience'
- ON THE MARKET: 'Cathedral-like' keeping room highlights this $1.79 million Duluth home
- Vintage photos of America's most popular dog breeds
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 7
- GIFT GUIDE: 40 holiday gift ideas for just about anyone on your shopping list
