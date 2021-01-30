Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN
US spent $200 million sending 8,722 ventilators around the world and can't find many now, watchdog finds
- Publix announces second round of COVID-19 vaccines heading to select Georgia pharmacies
- Gwinnett County lawmaker booted from Georgia House floor for refusing COVID-19 test
- Gwinnett police arrest suspect in murder that prompted Georgia Gwinnett College lockdown
- City of Snellville buys former Post Office building, making way for The Grove at Towne Center development
- Gwinnett commission chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson says county has to address transit, workforce housing
- Local education leaders, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux calling on Gov. Brian Kemp, President Joe Biden to prioritize teachers in vaccine rollout
- Partee Elementary School assistant principal Jennifer Clowers promoted to principal
- Gwinnett elections board's new chairwoman wants limits on no-excuse absentee voting, voter roll review
- Lawrenceville police will begin public education on parking rules in February, enforcement begins March 1
- GCPS' Steve Flynt hired as superintendent of Columbia County School District
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 25
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 24
- ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a resort-like backyard that has us ready for summer
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 25
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 18-24
- ON THE MARKET: Former UGA star Matthew Stafford's Michigan home is for sale for $6.5 million
- FLASHBACK: Snow-mageddon 2014
- Best public high schools in America
- Youngest and oldest presidents in US history
