Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
-
-
- 0
For many parents, the swearing-in of Kamala Harris was an inspirational teaching moment for their kids
- By Kelsie Smith, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- 0
- By Steven Jiang and Ben Westcott, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Lauren del Valle, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- For many parents, the swearing-in of Kamala Harris was an inspirational teaching moment for their kids
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Beijing sanctions high-ranking Trump administration officials after Biden takes office
- Man charged with assaulting a police officer during US Capitol riots is denied bail
- Gwinnett County elementary school honors lives of Georgians lost to COVID-19 with flag display
Articles
- Gwinnett elections board's new chairwoman wants limits on no-excuse absentee voting, voter roll review
- Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Georgia pharmacies, including 13 locations in Gwinnett County
- Ed Kramer — who was tied to Gwinnett courthouse computer trespassing drama — was arrested this week
- Gwinnett County Public Schools shifts attendance policy to allow parents only at indoor athletic events
- Gwinnett Elections Chairwoman Alice O'Lenick faces backlash over elections comments, resists calls to resign
- Former Gwinnett County planning commissioner tied to bribery scandal withdraws name from Water and Sewage Authority appointment
- Gwinnett police ID man found shot dead at apartment complex near Lilburn
- Gwinnett County BOC to vote on removing Confederate monument, putting it into storage
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside warns against potential unrest on Joe Biden's inauguration day
- Gwinnett honors life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with service and virtual celebration
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 18
- Great dog breeds for seniors
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 11-17
- ON THE MARKET: The great room in this $1.15 million Duluth area home lives up to its name
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 17
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 11
- PHOTOS: Local Daughters of the American Revolution lead wreath-laying ceremony in Lawrenceville
- 50 best gangster movies of all time
- PHOTOS: Security increased at the Georgia State Capitol
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
How are you feeling about the new President Biden-Vice President Harris administration?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.