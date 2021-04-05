Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN
- By Melissa Alonso
Japan just recorded its earliest cherry blossom bloom in 1,200 years. Scientists warn it's a symptom of the larger climate crisis
- By Jessie Yeung, Selina Wang and Derek Van Dam, CNN
- Good morning! It's Monday, April 5, 2021.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Truck driver expresses 'deep remorse' after deadly Taiwan train crash
- One person killed and at least 5 others injured in a park shooting on Easter
- Japan just recorded its earliest cherry blossom bloom in 1,200 years. Scientists warn it's a symptom of the larger climate crisis
- Gwinnett County clerk's office will offer free copies of ID cards for voters requesting absentee ballots
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay
- Duluth police looking for suspect who used fake ID to steal $30,000 from Johns Creek woman's bank account
- Sales of Bentleys and Lamborghinis are booming because rich people are bored
- Gwinnett school board member Tarece Johnson agrees to pay $1,000 fine for violating state campaign fundraising rules
- Suspect in double murder of mother and her teenage son arrested at U.S.-Mexico border, Gwinett police say
- Georgia House of Representatives rejects Gwinnett bills dealing with elections board, chairwoman's salary
- Georgia EPD temporarily waives vehicle emissions inspection requirements due to system outage
- Gwinnett school board approves superintendent search ad; application period will last a month and a half
- Bill targeting Gwinnett, Fulton tax commissioners aims to stop practice of charging cities fees to supplement salaries
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 29
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 29
- PHOTOS: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Suwanee Town Park
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 4, 2021
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 22-28
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 29
- ON THE MARKET: Giant screened in porch, golf course views, highlight this Duluth area home
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 28, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate features spacious living areas on three levels — and an elevator
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer (27)
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (13)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (10)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Atlanta mayor believes race played role in spa shooting suspect's motive (7)
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area (4)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay (4)
- Bill targeting Gwinnett, Fulton tax commissioners aims to stop practice of charging cities fees to supplement salaries (4)
