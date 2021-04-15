Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
Former officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright to make first court appearance as tension eases at protests
- By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
- By Esha Mitra, Sophie Jeong and Ben Westcott, CNN
- Good morning! It's Thursday, April 15, 2021.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Former officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright to make first court appearance as tension eases at protests
- Nepal's rhino population grows to highest in decades as pandemic pauses tourism
- Many Evangelicals say they won't be vaccinated against Covid-19. Some experts say distrust and misinformation have played a role
- The Exchange at Gwinnett seeing beginnings of long stream of business openings
- Counterfeit fentanyl pills spark cluster of overdoses in Georgia
- Gwinnett County completes purchase of aging Gwinnett Place Mall
- Georgia HS football powerhouse under fire, stripped of wins in 2020
- First-ever Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board members announced
- Gwinnett police investigating gunfight during football game at Lenora Park that left Griffin man injured
- Gwinnett getting $7.5 million from American Rescue Plan for housing stabilization, rental assistance
- Barrow County resident arrested in murder of Gainesville woman
- Braves announce what's new at Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta as fans return for 2021 MLB season
- Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Gang Unit arrests five suspects on drug trafficking-related charges
- ON THE MARKET: This Duluth area home offers great views of, access to the Chattahoochee River
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 11, 2021
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 5-11
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 12
- Best places to retire in Georgia
- Highest-rated restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
- Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
- Highest-earning counties in Georgia
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer (28)
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (14)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (10)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Gwinnett Solicitor Brian Whiteside says he won't prosecute people who hand out 'nonpartisan' food, drinks to voters (6)
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks (5)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay (5)
- Bill targeting Gwinnett, Fulton tax commissioners aims to stop practice of charging cities fees to supplement salaries (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says (5)
POLL: Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine?
