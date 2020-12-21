Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Steve George, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Steve George, CNN
-
- 0
- By Amanda Jackson, CNN
-
- 0
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Jennifer Henderson and Dakin Andone, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- State representatives, church feed community in Lilburn for the holidays
- Foul play suspected in death of Fort Drum soldier, investigators say
- Ariana Grande appears to be engaged after posting a telling Instagram post
- California man dies after being arrested by Riverside County deputies
Articles
- Mercer student from Loganville jailed in Cayman Islands for violating its COVID-19-related restrictions
- 29-year-old babysitter charged with murder in Georgia toddler's death
- Gwinnett schools extending one-time salary bumps offered in November to additional district employees
- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump coming to Suwanee to stump for Senate candidates
- Four African-American women made Gwinnett history with swearing in ceremonies this past week
- First shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett County commissioners vote to purchase Gwinnett Place Mall
- Gwinnett County Public Schools has faced steep shortage of substitute teachers this fall because of COVID-19
- Gwinnett high schools will have full day of classes on Thursday — not the half-day that was planned — because of technical issues with final exams
- COVID hospitalizations hit new record in Georgia
Images
Videos
Collections
- WANTED IN GWINNETT — Week of Dec. 14
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 14
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 7-13
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 20
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: Crystal chandelier, stunning screened in porch highlight this $1.15 million Johns Creek home
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 13
- Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 66 marks 30 years of Cops and Kids Christmas event
- Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
- PHOTOS: Lawrenceville’s ‘Merry Little Christmas Experience’
Administration Offices
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Will you take time off for the Christmas holiday?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.