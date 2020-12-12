Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN
-
- 0
Two Black men have been executed within two days. Two more are set to die before Biden's inauguration
- By Christina Carrega, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Omar Jimenez and Theresa Waldrop, CNN
-
- 0
- By Lucy Kafanov and Theresa Waldrop, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Two Black men have been executed within two days. Two more are set to die before Biden's inauguration
- Star of Netflix series 'Cheer' indicted on new child pornography and sex charges
- A grieving family in Trump country is fighting to prevent more Covid-19 deaths
- Gwinnett County police say suspect accused of trying to kidnap mother and child from gas station has been arrested
Articles
- Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma
- U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock square off in U.S. Senate runoff debate; David Perdue no-show
- Gwinnett County man charged with murder in Marietta restaurant shooting
- President Trump assails Georgia election, urges voters to back Perdue and Loeffler
- Lawrenceville set to open new downtown parking deck this week
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner's Office: tag renewal system will be unavailable Jan. 13-18, renewals should be done early
- Upscale Mexican restaurant set to open at Broadstone in downtown Sugar Hill
- Lawrenceville offering the 'Merry Little Christmas Experience' with drive-in fireworks, movie
- Gwinnett County police renew calls for tips in five-month-old murder on I-85
- 'Trailblazer' — Gwinnett County student is Georgia State University's first Marshall Scholar
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 7
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 6
- Vintage photos of America's most popular dog breeds
- ON THE MARKET: This home on Lake Lanier comes with grand views, party top dock
- ON THE MARKET: European style pool, English gardens highlight this Duluth area mansion
- GIFT GUIDE: 40 holiday gift ideas for just about anyone on your shopping list
- Scenes from Duluth’s Deck the Hall event
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 hot toys that will make a great holiday gift
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: When do you plan to start shopping for Christmas?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.