The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
- By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
- By Jake Kwon, Paula Hancocks and Yoonjung Seo, CNN
- Lauren del Valle and Peter Nickeas, CNN
- By Jamiel Lynch and Leah Asmelash, CNN
- Half a million South Korean students sit a college entrance exam despite rising Covid cases
- Massachusetts lawmakers pass policing reform bill to ban chokeholds and limit tear gas use
- Lon Adams, who developed the recipe for Slim Jim jerky, dies of Covid-19
- Six people are missing after landslides in Alaska
- Rain and below freezing temperatures are coming — and snow flurries may fall in north Georgia
- Georgia High School Association updates transfer rule after series of controversial moves, two involving Grayson
- Chicken Salad Chick opening new location in Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett temporarily closing intersection near downtown Dacula, starting this week, for transportation improvements
- BRACK: Lawrenceville’s 'Country Club' — Hometown Barbeque — has closed
- Is Georgia Power buying spree a cover for pollution?
- Gwinnett DA Danny Porter says he doesn't see election loss as judgment on his job performance
- Motorcycle driver killed in single vehicle accident on Braselton Highway
- Gwinnett picks Fuqua to handle redevelopment of former Olympic Tennis Center site
- Snellville, developer reach agreement for City Market lease
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 29
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 30
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate features 'resort-like backyard' to go with a luxury 3-car showroom garage
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 23-29
- Wanted In Gwinnett — Week of Nov. 23
- PHOTOS: Buford church sells Christmas trees to support local charities
- PHOTOS: Suwanee nonprofit Transforming You serves Thanksgiving meals
- Gwinnett County elementary school names Parent Center in honor of late volunteer
- PHOTOS: Douglas County at Buford Football
- PHOTOS: Franklin County at Greater Atlanta Christian Football
POLL: When do you plan to start shopping for Christmas?
