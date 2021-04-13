Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
An 11-month-old baby was killed and two other children hurt after shots were fired into a car in Syracuse, New York
- By LaCrisha McAllister and Hollie Silverman, CNN
Police and demonstrators clash during protests over the shooting of a Minnesota man during a traffic stop
- By Madeline Holcombe and Adrienne Broaddus, CNN
Classes canceled at Knoxville school for two days after shooting leaves student dead and officer injured
- By Kay Jones and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Man faces concealing a death charge related to missing Lyft driver from south Gwinnett found dead in Barrow County
- Gwinnett County completes purchase of aging Gwinnett Place Mall
- Lawrenceville announces LIVE in the DTL summer concert series lineup
- Counterfeit fentanyl pills spark cluster of overdoses in Georgia
- Gwinnett Stripers offer Collins Hill High School big assist to repair vandalism damage to baseball field
- First-ever Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board members announced
- Barrow County resident arrested in murder of Gainesville woman
- Gwinnett police investigating gunfight during football game at Lenora Park that left Griffin man injured
- Gwinnett getting $7.5 million from American Rescue Plan for housing stabilization, rental assistance
- Braves announce what's new at Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta as fans return for 2021 MLB season
- ON THE MARKET: This Duluth area home offers great views of, access to the Chattahoochee River
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 11, 2021
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 12
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 5-11
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 5
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 5
- Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school
- Highest-rated restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
- PHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer (28)
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (14)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (10)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Gwinnett Solicitor Brian Whiteside says he won't prosecute people who hand out 'nonpartisan' food, drinks to voters (6)
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says (5)
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area (4)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay (4)
