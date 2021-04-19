Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Sophie Jeong, CNN
- Good morning! It's Monday, April 19, 2021.
- Did China's former Premier just subtly criticize President Xi Jinping?
- A body with Covid washed ashore. Now this Pacific island nation isn't taking any chances
- Chinese feminists are being silenced by nationalist trolls. Some are fighting back
- The Exchange at Gwinnett seeing beginnings of long stream of business openings
- GCPS: About 4,000 students have opted to continue digital learning this fall
- Georgia HS football powerhouse under fire, stripped of wins in 2020
- New principals announced for Burnette, Chattahoochee elementary schools
- Shiloh Middle School Principal Tereka Williams promoted to GCPS Continuous Quality Improvement chief
- GBI investigating inmate death from medical emergency that occurred at Gwinnett County jail Friday morning
- Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Gang Unit arrests five suspects on drug trafficking-related charges
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter highlights changes in her office
- Gwinnett BOC considering fireworks-related noise ordinance changes
- Gwinnett County, Buford schools' STAR students, teachers announced
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of April 12
- Most expensive homes for sale in Atlanta
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 12
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This Duluth area home offers great views of, access to the Chattahoochee River
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 12
- ON THE MARKET: Suwanee estate boasts magnificent backyard, wine cellar and movie theater
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 18, 2021
- Best places to retire in Georgia
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 5-11
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (14)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (10)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Gwinnett Solicitor Brian Whiteside says he won't prosecute people who hand out 'nonpartisan' food, drinks to voters (6)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay (5)
- Bill targeting Gwinnett, Fulton tax commissioners aims to stop practice of charging cities fees to supplement salaries (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says (5)
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area (4)
- First-ever Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board members announced (4)
