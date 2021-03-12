Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Helen Regan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- China successfully launches Long March 7A rocket after failed first attempt
- Cheetah attacks a keeper at an Ohio zoo
- Streets of blood in Myanmar town as UN fears 'crimes against humanity'
- China to begin trial of two Canadians for alleged espionage soon, state media reports
Articles
- Northside Hospital contract rift with insurer affects thousands in Gwinnett County
- Northside Hospital opening five COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one in Lawrenceville
- Uncle Jack's Meat House's new Peachtree Corners location opening for reservations on Wednesday
- Sprouts Farmers Market confirms it is coming to Buford this year
- Duluth man who was Flowery Branch High School teacher, girls soccer coach arrested for sending explicit photo to student
- GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks is not seeking contract extension past 2022, prompting school board's conversations about his future
- 2-year-old killed after being struck in parking lot at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say
- Gwinnett police say victim in Norcross-area shooting got into 'altercation' with apartment resident who shot him
- German auto parts maker KIRCHHOFF Automotive opening assembly plant in Lawrenceville
- Two suspects dead, two others arrested in attempted robbery in Barrow County
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 8
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 7, 2021
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate boasts 2.5 acres and its own tennis court
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 1-7
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Health Fair in Suwanee
- PHOTOS: Uncle Jack's Meat House's Peachtree Corners VIP event
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.