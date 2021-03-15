Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Nectar Gan, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By Hollie Silverman, CNN
-
- 0
- By Helen Regan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- A missing California woman who went on a one-day hike was found dead in the mountains, police say
- Good morning! It's Monday, March 15, 2021.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Dozens of residents evacuated as rare wildfire in New Jersey damages homes
- Chinese factories set on fire and at least 38 killed in Myanmar's deadliest day since coup
Articles
- Gwinnett health officials won't require documentation, will use honor system for newly expanded vaccine categories
- Northside Hospital contract rift with insurer affects thousands in Gwinnett County
- Flowery Branch High School girls soccer coach arrested for sending explicit photo to student was set to take over Collins Hill's team
- Gwinnett police say victim in Norcross-area shooting got into 'altercation' with apartment resident who shot him
- Lawrenceville celebrates St. Patrick's Day early with annual St. Paddy's On Perry event
- Lilburn police stop two men who were illegally dumping used tires near retention pond
- Northside Hospital opening five COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one in Lawrenceville
- Suspect wanted in 2019 murder, robbery in Sugar Hill area arrested in DeKalb County
- German auto parts maker KIRCHHOFF Automotive opening assembly plant in Lawrenceville
- Gwinnett police remembering Bay Creek Precinct commander who died Wednesday after lengthy illness
Images
Videos
Collections
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 8
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- These burgers are featured — for $7 — during Gwinnett Burger Week
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- PHOTOS: St. Paddy's On Perry in Lawrenceville
- ON THE MARKET: Main level walkout pool with five waterfalls highlights this Duluth area estate
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 14, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate boasts 2.5 acres and its own tennis court
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 7, 2021
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.