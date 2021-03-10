Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Ben Westcott and Kara Fox, CNN
Updated
Texas authorities investigating allegations of racism and bullying of a 13-year-old by his classmates during sleepover
- By Madeline Holcombe and Gisela Crespo, CNN
- By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
Updated
- China building offensive, aggressive military, top US Pacific commander says
- Good morning! It's Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
- Texas authorities investigating allegations of racism and bullying of a 13-year-old by his classmates during sleepover
- Hawaii declares an emergency as flooding causes extensive damage, including bridge collapses
- GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks is not seeking contract extension past 2022, prompting school board's conversations about his future
- Northside Hospital opening five COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one in Lawrenceville
- Sprouts Farmers Market confirms it is coming to Buford this year
- Northside Hospital contract rift with insurer affects thousands in Gwinnett County
- Uncle Jack's Meat House's new Peachtree Corners location opening for reservations on Wednesday
- Two suspects dead, two others arrested in attempted robbery in Barrow County
- Georgia police recover stolen U-Haul containing family's belongings, ashes of their son
- 2-year-old killed after being struck in parking lot at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say
- Gwinnett County breweries to celebrate Georgia Beer Day Saturday
- Man dies after altercation at apartment complex near Norcross
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 7, 2021
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate boasts 2.5 acres and its own tennis court
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 1-7
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Health Fair in Suwanee
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 1
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 1
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
You voted:
