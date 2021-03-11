Not Available
The Covid-19 crisis became an official pandemic a year ago
- Rochester, NY police officer fatally shoots man armed with a knife outside a homeless shelter, police say
- 12 female employees allege sex discrimination by Alabama sheriff's office in DOJ lawsuit
- Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion sold for approximately $51 million
- Five Oklahoma City officers charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 15-year-old
- Northside Hospital contract rift with insurer affects thousands in Gwinnett County
- Northside Hospital opening five COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one in Lawrenceville
- Sprouts Farmers Market confirms it is coming to Buford this year
- Uncle Jack's Meat House's new Peachtree Corners location opening for reservations on Wednesday
- GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks is not seeking contract extension past 2022, prompting school board's conversations about his future
- Two suspects dead, two others arrested in attempted robbery in Barrow County
- Duluth man who was Flowery Branch High School teacher, girls soccer coach arrested for sending explicit photo to student
- 2-year-old killed after being struck in parking lot at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say
- Gwinnett police say victim in Norcross-area shooting got into 'altercation' with apartment resident who shot him
- Georgia police recover stolen U-Haul containing family's belongings, ashes of their son
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 7, 2021
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 8
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate boasts 2.5 acres and its own tennis court
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 1-7
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Health Fair in Suwanee
- PHOTOS: Uncle Jack's Meat House's Peachtree Corners VIP event
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 1
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
