It is four days until Thanksgiving and if you're like me, you've got your lists: Your grocery list, your Thanksgiving to-do list, your list of football games and World Cup matches to watch, and the list of 8 things you are NOT going to say around the Thanksgiving table. If you are one of the 54 million people set to travel for Thanksgiving this week, you will need a list of to-dos for travel as well.

Luckily, travel TO Thanksgiving looks to be for the most part worry-free weather-wise, but travel AFTER Thanksgiving might create some trouble, especially in the east.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.