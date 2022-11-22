Thanksgiving is only two days away -- and if you are one of the more than 50 million people packing bags now to get ready to hit the roads or skies -- there may be a few weather issues that could snarl your travel plans.

While much of the country will experience a tranquil Thanksgiving week, large portions of the South could be impacted on Thanksgiving Day and the entire East Coast could be in for some rough weather as travelers return after Thanksgiving.

CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett contributed to this article