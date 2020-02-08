Thailand police have revealed how they brought in the mother of a gunman on a shooting rampage to try to negotiate with him, before they killed him.
The shooter, a Thai soldier who killed 26 people and injured 57 others in a shooting at a crowded shopping mall, was shot dead by police at around 9 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET Saturday), according to officials.
Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet, who led the security team inside the building, told CNN that the gunman's mother had earlier been brought from his hometown in Chaiyaphum Province to help convince him to turn himself in. The woman's son would not talk to her though.
Puridet added that his team had confronted the gunman face-to-face when people "trapped inside a freezing room" were running low on oxygen.
In this confrontation, one officer was killed and three others were injured, Puridet said.
The standoff began on Saturday after the shooter started firing first at a military site and then at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Thailand's northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, known as Korat.
Frantic scenes from the mall overnight showed heavily armed Thai soldiers trying to move terrified shoppers to safety.
News footage from the scene showed people leaving the area in pickup trucks and cars as security forces surrounded the mall.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed Sunday that the gunman had taken hostages during the standoff but didn't elaborate on how many or what happened to them.
Highly skilled shooter
Thai authorities said the attacker was believed to be Army Sub. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma, an ammunition battalion officer working for the 22nd Ammunition Battalion.
"In general, any military (officer) would be good at guns, but this man certainly has more skills," defense ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich said.
Puridet said the gunman had won a number of small shooting competitions, and described what he saw inside the mall. "It was almost like a Hollywood action movie shooting scene," he said.
"At certain points the gun firing was nonstop."
Shooting began after argument
The gunman's motive wasn't immediately clear, military officials said.
According to spokesman Tantravanich, the incident began after the gunman quarreled with his superior officer on Saturday, eventually shooting and killing him.
He then took his superior's gun and proceeded to shoot his colleagues, Tantravanich said. It wasn't immediately known whether any other military personnel were killed.
The soldier stole more guns, including at least one machine gun, and a military Humvee. Tantravanich could not confirm the number of guns and ammunition taken.
After the shooter left the military base, he drove to the shopping mall and shot civilians along the way, Tantravanich said.
Puridet told CNN that police decided to shoot to kill because the lives of people trapped inside the mall were at risk. "We had to make the move of fronting him because people who were trapped inside a freezing room sent messages to us that the oxygen level was very low. And they are suffocating. So we had to risk to front him face to face, otherwise people who were trapped inside would die."
UPDATE: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the death toll given by Thai authorities.
CNN's Jaide Timm-Garcia and Rory Sullivan contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.