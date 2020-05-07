A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for seven days for violating the state's stay-at-home order during Covid-19 has been released after the Supreme Court of Texas' ruling Thursday.
On Tuesday, Shelley Luther was found in civil and criminal contempt of court in Dallas for ignoring a temporary restraining order prohibiting her from operating her business, Salon A la Mode, according to a court document.
As a result, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé ordered Luther to seven days in jail and fined her $500 for every day the salon stayed open.
Luther was taken into custody Wednesday.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Department told CNN on Thursday it received the court order and released Luther around 1:50 pm.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week a reopening of certain businesses. Salons are allowed to reopen Friday under Abbott's order.
The Supreme Court of Texas' orders came shortly after Abbott modified his Covid-19 executive order to "eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating the order," Abbott said in a statement.
The modifications are being applied retroactively, said Abbott, who specified that it should be applied to free Luther.
"Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen," Abbott said. "As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place."
CNN's Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
