Taylor Swift performs 'Soon You'll Get Better' for the first time on 'One World: Together at Home'

Taylor Swift performed an emotional song about her mother's battle with cancer during the "One World: Together at Home" live broadcast Saturday night.
The historic global event aimed at "celebrating and supporting" health care and essential workers all over the world was launched by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen.
Swift sang "Soon You'll Get Better," which she previously said she wouldn't perform because of how difficult it is for her to "emotionally deal" with the song's meaning.
It was the first time Swift performed the song live. It's featured on her latest album, "Lover."
"One World: Together At Home" featured more than 70 celebrities and singers including Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban and Lizzo. Lady Gaga kicked off the show with a performance of "Smile."
It aired on all NBC networks, and the digital stream began at 2 p.m. on most major social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Kimmel of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" hosted the concert.
The show raised almost $128 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. More than $55 million will go toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million to local and regional responders.
