Severe storms including confirmed tornadoes have carved paths of destruction in Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday and injured at least seven people -- part of a larger storm system that threatens more damage in the South and blizzard conditions in states farther north.

The giant winter storm system is pushing through the central US after walloping the West. About 21 million people from Texas to Mississippi are under threat of severe storms Tuesday, including tornadoes. And about 14 million people -- largely in the north-central US -- are under winter-weather warnings or advisories Tuesday, with blowing snow and power outages a key concern.

