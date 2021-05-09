Not Available
Start your week smart: Cyberattack, vaccine boosters, cicadas, Ramadan, Afghanistan
- null
-
-
- 0
- By Nicole Chavez, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Arizona's Copper Canyon Fire grows to 2,560 acres
- Rainbow Village celebrates 30 years of helping families go from homelessness to independence
- Native Americans weren't alone on the Trail of Tears. Enslaved Africans were, too
- Driver was shot after a verbal altercation with another driver, Atlanta police say
- Start your week smart: Cyberattack, vaccine boosters, cicadas, Ramadan, Afghanistan
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Gwinnett County educators among finalists for Georgia Teacher of the Year
- Andretti Indoor Karting and Games opening Buford location next week
- Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
- GBI: Lawrenceville man arrested for child porn possession and marijuana manufacturing, possession
- Gwinnett County man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
- Piedmont buying 4 HCA hospitals, including Gwinnett's Eastside Medical Center
- Community rallying to help Dacula restaurant owner hospitalized with COVID-19
- Duluth man convicted of 2019 murder at Norcross hotel as jury trials return in Gwinnett
- Tornado Watch issued for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County
- Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting car, pushing it out of his way at Duluth intersection
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 3
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate is sold
- Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
- ON THE MARKET: The owner's suite of this Duluth area home has its own deck
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for May 2, 2021
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 3
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 26 to May 2
- PHOTOS: Suwanee celebrates the opening of Station Park
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's El Senor Taco Festival
Commented
- Gwinnett County school again ranked No. 1 in Georgia, in the top 10 nationally, by U.S. News and World Report (4)
- First-ever Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board members announced (4)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter highlights changes in her office (4)
- A history of police violence in America (3)
- Gas, other consumer prices spike in first quarter of 2021 (3)
- Gwinnett BOC considering fireworks-related noise ordinance changes (3)
- Bernie Sanders, Democrats pressure Biden on ‘free’ college tuition (3)
- Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was wrongly terminated, board says (2)
- JOHNSON: Here's what's wrong with the student loan program (2)
- US immigration agencies ordered to end use of terms 'alien' and 'assimilation' (2)
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you making plans to take a trip this summer?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.