Going on a trip soon? Remember to be respectful! As tourism and travel swells again, so do concerns for the environment and the irreplaceable tourist destinations we love so much.
The weekend that was
- Labor Day weekend events are in full swing -- and many include the large crowds health experts feared.
- A Maine wedding that violated coronavirus rules now has three deaths and 147 confirmed cases.
- Some parts of the nation will see record cold temperatures and a rare September snow this week.
- In new tell-all book, Michael Cohen alleges President Trump hired a "Faux-Obama" to belittle and fire.
- Video games may not be so bad after all. They improve kids' literacy and communication, survey shows.
The week ahead
Monday is Labor Day in the US (and Independence Day in Brazil), but there's still work to be done. Brexit Trade negotiations between the UK and the European Union start back up this week, and a few deadlines loom: The first agreements between the two sides are supposed to be agreed upon by the time the October European Council meets. The final deadline is December 31 -- a cutoff negotiators don't think they're going to meet.
It's back to school for a lot of kids in the US on Tuesday. Major school systems in Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Baltimore, Charleston and the DC-Maryland-Virginia area go back, either in person or virtually. Will this mean another round of controversy over coronavirus precautions? Time will tell.
The US Senate also reconvenes on Tuesday, and will be digging in for another round of contentious coronavirus stimulus negotiations.
World Suicide Prevention Day is Thursday. Here are resources if you or someone you know needs support.
Friday marks two solemn milestones: It's the 19-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and the 6-month anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic.
Tonight's big event
The CNN Original Series 'The Windsors' returns tonight
Rare archival footage and insider interviews take you inside the scandals, heartbreak and family drama of the Windsor dynasty. Catch the first two episodes tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Subscribers can stream live via CNNgo, as well as on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Here's what to expect from the series.
Just watch
New movies and shows
"Mulan" is finally being released on Disney+. Is it worth the $30 buy-in? CNN's Brian Lowry has a review.
Meanwhile, "Raised by Wolves" is getting a lot of love on HBO Max. Lowry says it's "the year's most original series," and "an audaciously cerebral science-fiction concept."
Come on down to Sesame Street
For the kiddos, CNN and "Sesame Street" are teaming up for another town hall. This one's all about back-to-school, and will cover everything from staying safe in classrooms to making the most of virtual learning. The town hall will air on CNN at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. Learn more here.
Just cheer
The Tour de France continues
And they've got a while to go -- the massive race doesn't end until September 20.
The NFL season is ON
Football is back on Thursday, but things will really heat up on Sunday when Tom Brady makes his first appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints.
The US Open wraps up
The Women's US Open Final is Saturday, and the Men's Final is next Sunday. The matches will conclude a highly unusual, yet still eventful pandemic-era Grand Slam.
Total recall
Quiz time!
The first Labor Day parade was held in what major city in 1882?
A. New York City
B. San Francisco
C. Washington, DC
D. Boston
Play me off...
Have a good Labor Day weekend!
Have a good Labor Day weekend!
