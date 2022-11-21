Western New York state is digging out from under piles of snow at the start of the holiday week, after a historic snowstorm slammed the area over the weekend, notching a spot in the record books for Buffalo and surrounding areas.

Just traces of snowfall -- 1 to 3 inches -- are expected in the Buffalo area through Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said. A likely welcome respite after the city got 21.5 inches of snow Saturday, setting a daily record for November 19 and marking the second-snowiest November day overall.