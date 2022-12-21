A sprawling storm threatens to deliver a triple whammy of heavy snow and strong winds combined with bitterly cold temperatures to much of the US on Wednesday, lasting through the end of a busy travel week.

Forecasters have been warning this week's powerful storm could bring travel to a standstill as it hits areas from the Northwest through the Plains, the Great Lakes and the central Appalachians before arriving in the Northeast by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

CNN's Sharif Paget, Devon Sayers, Amanda Musa, Leslie Perrot, Pete Muntean and Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.